‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer: James Gunn Gets the Band Together One Last Time

It’s finally here! Months after wowing Comic-Con attendees with an early screening of the first trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Disney went radio silent, leaving fans to rely on people who were in the room for information about the trailer. Anticipation for the trailer has only grown in the months following that panel, but the wait is finally over. As part of today’s film presentation at CCXP23 in São Paolo, the entertainment giant finally let it drop for the entire world to see.

The trailer features the return of beloved heroes such as Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and Drax the Destroyer, but it also introduces audiences to some new faces. Maria Bakalova joins the cast as Cosmo the Spacedog, and Chukwudi Iwuji plays the Guardians’ latest cosmic foe, The High Evolutionary.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is written and directed by James Gunn. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone.

The three-quel marks the end of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy as well as the end of a long professional road for James Gunn, who saw the series turn him into an A-list director before being fired and then re-hired by Marvel. In a recent Twitter post, Gunn opened up about how much the series has meant to him and his excitement about the final film.

“The majority of the last 10 years of my life have been spent working on & thinking about the Guardians,” Gunn wrote. “I still have a long road ahead of me with VFX & editing, but it was still momentous to me. It is somewhat simple to explain to others how much I love this cast & crew. It is more difficult to explain how much I love these characters — that I see them as parts of myself & parts of those I love, & filming them, & writing their words, is a way of expressing that love.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023. Watch the official trailer for the film below.

