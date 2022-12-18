‘Wednesday’ Star Gwendoline Christie Made Tim Burton ‘Want to Hide Under a Table’ During Their First Meeting

Christie's Emmy nomination didn't stop her from being intimidated by one of her favorite directors.

Gwendoline Christie has starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, including “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars,” before being cast in “Wednesday.” But even she wasn’t immune to being intimidated by Tim Burton.

In a new interview with WWD, Christie recalled being starstruck when she was asked to participate in Burton’s Netflix series.

“‘Tim Burton would like to speak to you about his latest project. It’s the Addams family,’” Christie recalled her agent telling her in a text. “And truly, I stopped and went silent. I’m fairly certain I atomized. And then by some mysterious force I came back together into something at least partially resembling a human being, and I had to just put the phone away and carry on. I didn’t even say anything for a little bit because I just had to process.”

She eventually did speak to the “Edward Scissorhands” director on a Zoom call, where he confessed that he was a big fan of her work as well.

“At the end [of the call], I was really red in the face and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m just so embarrassed and overwhelmed,’” she said, adding that Burton was equally embarrassed by the situation. “And he said, ‘God, I want to hide under the table.'”

Both Burton and Christie were able to overcome the awkwardness and work together, as the actress eventually signed on to play Principal Larissa Weems in the Jenna Ortega-led “Addams Family” series. Christie had nothing but good things to say about the experience, praising both Burton’s artistic vision and the enthusiastic fan response to the project.

“It’s just inconceivable. I think the loveliest thing about it is that it seems to have made so many people happy. Such a wide range of different age groups are watching it and different people are watching it together. And it’s a beautiful thing,” she said. “This magnitude of response is totally unexpected, and I just feel full of gratitude to everybody involved that works so hard and to everybody for watching and enjoying it. I really do. It’s very special.”

Season 1 of “Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

