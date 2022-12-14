Harrison Ford Praises ‘Indy’ Co-Star Ke Huy Quan in ‘Everything Everywhere’: ‘He’s Terrific’

"He is really terrific in his movie," Ford said of his "Temple of Doom" co-star. "I'm so happy for him."

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” co-stars Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan made waves back in September when the two snapped a photo at the D23 convention in Anaheim. This was the first time the pair had seen each other in person in 38 years since they starred together in the second entry in the “Indy” franchise.

Now, Harrison Ford has opened up to Uproxx about how he’s finally had a chance to see “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Quan stars in the film as Waymond Wang, among other multiverse versions of the character, and it’s looking like he’s a frontrunner for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar after notching Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations and winning the New York Film Critics Circle prize for Best Supporting Actor. Ford, it seems, couldn’t agree more with the myriad praise the actor has received.

“It was great to see him,” Ford said of his encounter with Quan at D23. “I mean … I’ve had the opportunity to see the film. He is really terrific in his movie. And I’m so glad to see him … and what he has become. I’m so happy for him. He’s such a happy guy, too.”

Ford also says his chances of getting a possible Oscar nomination are “well-deserved.”

Quan previously detailed the D23 viral moment in conversation with The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan, saying, “We were at the D23 event and I was told Harrison was gonna be there. We’re in this green room with so many actors, producers, and directors, and the person who was assigned to assist me said, ‘Harrison Ford is right outside the green room. Would you want to go say hi?’”

Quan continued, “I’m thinking, ‘Of course! I haven’t seen him in 38 years,’” Quan continued. “So I walk out and I see him about 15 feet away talking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, they’re there to promote ‘Indy 5.’ And as I walk close, my heart is pounding. I’m thinking, ‘Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.’”

As for why they were in the same place at the same time, Ford was on hand to introduce first footage from “Indiana Jones 5,” while Quan will be seen in the next season of “Loki.”

“As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look,” Quan said. “I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I’m a fan and he’s gonna tell me to not come near him.’ But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug.”

