‘Harry & Meghan’ Teaser: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Love Story Captured in Netflix Docuseries

"When the stakes are this high, does it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Markle asks in the trailer.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to share their side of the story.

The royal family members relinquished their Royal Highness titles in January 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California. Prince Harry infamously told Oprah during a CBS interview that the reason they parted ways with the senior royal family roles stemmed in part from the experience with his mother, Princess Diana.

“I asked for calm from the British tabloids,” the Duke of Sussex said (via Marie Claire). “Once as a boyfriend, once as a husband, and once as a father…My father and brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave.”

Now, Harry is welcoming the cameras on his and wife Meghan’s terms. A Netflix docuseries, produced in association with their production company Archewell Productions, is coming soon to the streamer.

Two-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus (“Becoming Costeau”) helms the series, which offers an unprecedented look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s love story.

Related 'Glass Onion': Why Netflix's One-Week Theatrical Release Was Smarter Than It Looked

Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings Hails Elon Musk as 'Bravest, Most Creative Person on the Planet' Related Quentin Tarantino's Favorite Movies: 45 Films the Director Wants You to See

'Pinocchio' Emerges as a Frontrunner in the Best Animated Feature Race

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Harry says in the teaser.

Meghan adds, “When the stakes are this high, does it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The official synopsis reads: Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.

Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, and Angus Wall serve as executive producers, with “Harry & Meghan” a Story Syndicate Production in association with Archewell Productions and Diamond Docs.

An October 2022 report from Deadline alleged that Netflix postponed the release of the docuseries amid “The Crown” Season 5 controversy. “They’re rattled at Netflix and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary,” a source told Deadline.

Netflix has stated that “there’s never been any documentary from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed” on the streamer. Yet Deadline reported the series was filmed at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home, with both serving as executive producers through their production company Archewell and under their Netflix banner deal. Deadline also noted that the delay in the docuseries premiere could have been influenced by the Queen’s death September 8.

Check out the teaser below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.