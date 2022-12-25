‘Heartstopper’ Cast Drops by Twitter to Wish Fans Happy Holidays, Tease 2023 Season 2 Premiere

The hit Netflix series premiered in April and was quickly renewed for two more seasons.

Is anti-homophobia cheese on your charcuterie board this holiday season?

The cast of Netflix hit “Heartstopper” — Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Tobie Donovan, Yasmin Finney, and William Gao — filmed a holiday-centric video that the streamer tweeted on Christmas Day, including some glad tidings of good cheer: Season 2 is coming in 2023.

“Hi Heartstopper fans! We’re wishing you the merriest Christmas and New Year,” Locke says in the video. “We hope you’re eating lots of anti-homophobia cheese,” Donovan adds, before the video cuts to the moment in Season 1 when Darcy says, “It always pays to be prepared with anti-homophobia cheese.” And Gao closes out the video with the news that 2023 will see Season 2 premiere. “What more could you want?” he asks.

“Heartstopper” was an immediate hit for Netflix, with a two-season renewal ordered shortly after its premiere on April 22; Season 2 wrapped filming earlier this month. Based on the series of YA graphic novels by Alice Oseman, “Heartstopper” tracks the romance between teenage classmates Charlie (Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) at a British school.

The Heartstopper cast sends season's greetings and wishes you a happy new year — especially since Season 2 is coming in 2023! pic.twitter.com/9Bo1J4122T — Netflix (@netflix) December 25, 2022

A few months after its premiere, Connor publicly came out — but co-star Olivia Colman, who plays his mother on the series, and series creator Alice Oserman spoke out against the “bullying” that prompted it.

“I am so proud of him, but I am not proud of how people bullied him,” Oscar winner Colman told Variety. “I think people should be allowed to have their own journey. But I’m incredibly proud of him as a young man to deal with all of that and be in the spotlight. It’s unfair. But he’s amazing. He’s a very beautiful human being.”

Connor tweeted at the time in a since-deleted post, “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

“Heartstopper” series creator Oseman responded, stating via The Independent, “I truly don’t understand how people can watch ‘Heartstopper’ and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as fuck. Kit, you are amazing.”

