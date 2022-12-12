How to Buy Tickets for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Here's how to make sure you don't miss the first in-person Sundance since 2020.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival will be the first fully in-person edition of the landmark festival since January 2020. While Sundance has thrived by offering virtual festivals for the past two years, many of the biggest names in the independent film community have had the official return to Park City circled on their calendars for months.

This year’s lineup is filled with potentially buzzy titles from filmmakers including Nicole Holofcener and Brandon Cronenberg. There are also plenty of opportunities for new faces to make a name for themselves, as a whopping 28 percent of the films come from first-time directors. For a more detailed rundown of the most exciting films playing at the festival, check out IndieWire’s new first-look gallery.

So how do you ensure you don’t miss out on any excitement? Buy your tickets now! In-person ticket packages are currently available for Park City residents and will continue to be sold through December 16. Online ticket sales open on Tuesday, December 13, at 10 a.m. MT. Tickets to individual films will be available to purchase in January.

If you can’t make it to Utah, certain films from the festival will also be available for online viewing. In a recent interview with IndieWire’s Eric Kohn, Sundance Institute CEO Joanna Vicente explained why virtual screenings are still a valuable part of the process, even in years when in-person events are possible.

“There has been a lot of learning from these past two years, and we had a lot of success from the virtual festival,” she said. “It was far from ideal, but films went on to win Oscars, and large audiences that could maybe not afford to come to Park City could see these films across the country. We are absolutely excited to come back in person and have that shared experience, but we also didn’t want to forget what enabled us to survive these few years and bring these films to more diverse, younger audiences who maybe couldn’t afford to come to the festival.”

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival will take place in Park City, Utah, January 19–29.

