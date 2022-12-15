How to Watch ‘1923,’ the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series

The Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led Western premieres December 18.

December is the Holiday season, but it might as well also be called the “Yellowstone” season. Taylor Sheridan’s insanely popular modern Western is currently airing its fifth season on the Paramount Network and will soon see the debut of its second Paramount+ prequel series, “1923.”

Like last year’s “1883” with Sam Elliott and country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, “1923” looks back at the past history of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana, introducing ancestors of John (Kevin Costner), Kayce (Luke Grimes), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Jamie (Wes Bentley). But even for those who don’t watch “Yellowstone” and don’t know who these characters are, “1923” definitely has some strong selling points — namely, Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, who lead the cast of the ’20s-set series.

In the United States and Canada, the first episode of “1923” will premiere on Paramount+ starting at 12 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET December 18. The show will premiere in the U.K. and Australia on December 19, while the premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets are set to be announced at a later date. Paramount+ can be subscribed to with a $4.99 per month plan including commercials or a $9.99 per month premium plan. In addition, bundling options with Showtime exist, and if you have Amazon Prime, you can subscribe to the Paramount+ channel on the service for $9.99 a month.

Aside from streaming options, Paramount Network is also set to air “1923’s” premiere episode on December 18, following the seventh episode of “Yellowstone” Season 5, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Check your cable listings for how to watch it live.

Aside from Ford and Mirren, other cast members in “1923” include Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn. Sheridan writes the eight-episode series and executive produces with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson. MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions serve as the studios behind the series.

“1923” isn’t the last “Yellowstone” spinoff in the pipeline; a third spinoff, “6666,” is currently in development for the Paramount Network; contrary to its title, it won’t be set in the far-flung future but in the present day at a different ranch in Texas as opposed to Montana. Other Paramount+ shows from Sheridan include “Mayor of Kingstown” and the Sylvester Stallone crime drama “Tulsa King,” which premiered this November. The prolific creator has several other series currently in development at the streamer, including “Land Man,” “Lioness” with Nicole Kidman, and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story.”

