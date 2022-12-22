Hugh Jackman Says It Was ‘Important’ to Him That ‘Deadpool 3’ Didn’t Cheapen ‘Logan’ Ending

"It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines. Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science."

When Hugh Jackman announced his return to the role of Wolverine for “Deadpool 3,” it came as a surprise to fans after the 2017 film “Logan” was aggressively marketed as Jackman’s final performance as the Marvel superhero. But while some might have worried that it would cheapen the conclusive ending of the James Mangold film, Jackman ensured that his most iconic role’s finale would remain intact.

“It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said in a recent interview with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham for their SiriusXM radio show (via Variety). “Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So, I don’t have to screw with the ‘Logan’ timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”

Although Jackman didn’t elaborate further, his answer indicates that he’ll likely be playing either a younger version of the character from a point seen earlier in Fox “X-Men” films or an alternate reality version of the character from a completely different timeline. “Deadpool 3” (which will reportedly go into production in May) will see Jackman team up with Ryan Reynolds as the titular hero after the two co-starred in 2009’s negatively-received “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

Related Hugh Jackman Is Finally Ready to Admit That He's Nothing Like Wolverine

Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Wolverine Casting Rumors: 'I Don't Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something' Related 7 New Netflix Shows in October 2022 -- and the Best Reasons to Watch

Sundance 2023 Movie Deals So Far: Paramount and Netflix Bite First

Since then, Reynolds has starred in two “Deadpool” films, which brought the character more in line with the version seen in Marvel Comics and proved to be box office successes. The third “Deadpool” film, the first since Disney acquired Fox, will integrate the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe; considering that the anti-hero is famed for his ability to break the fourth wall, it’s safe to expect the film will poke fun at both the convoluted continuity of the franchise as well as Jackman’s previous “retirement” from his role.

In a video posted in September after Jackman announced his return, Reynolds confirmed that the events in “Logan” would not be altered by the film, pointing out that the movie is a distant sequel taking place in the future: “‘Logan’ takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in ‘Logan.’ Not touching that.”

Mangold, who directs the upcoming fifth “Indiana Jones” movie, similarly reassured fans, tweeting that “Logan” will always be able to stand on its own.

“Oh my gosh! Everybody chill,” Mangold wrote. “‘Logan’ will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what madness my dear friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman cook up!”

“Deadpool 3” is scheduled to open in theaters November 8, 2024. Watch a clip from Jackman’s interview with SiriusXM below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.