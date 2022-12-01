‘Indiana Jones 5’ Trailer Reveals Full Title for Harrison Ford Adventure — Watch

James Mangold's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" hits theaters June 30, 2023.

After over a decade, Indy is finally back. The official trailer for the fifth “Indiana Jones” film was released on Thursday, and with it, the official title for the highly anticipated adventure film: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

One of the most iconic film characters of all time, Indiana Jones (as played by Harrison Ford in his most famous role, give or take a Han Solo) is an archaeologist and adventurer who gets into pulpy, dangerous quests around the world in the search for lost treasure. Throughout the three original trilogy films released in the eighties and the 2008 follow-up “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” Indiana fought Nazis, cults, and even aliens on quests to recover ancient artifacts. The new film is set in 1969, over ten years after “Crystal Skull” and against the backdrop of the American moon landing.

The film pairs Ford, back again, with “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy’s goddaughter Helena. The two set out on a new journey that pits them against Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), an ex-Nazi working at NASA on the moon-landing program in a quest to beat the Soviet Union in the Space Race, and his crazed assistant Klaber (“The Sandman” star Boyd Holbrook). Other cast members on the adventure include Toby Jones, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Antonio Banderas, and Olivier Richters. In addition, John Rhys-Davies will reprise his role as Sallah, a colleague of Indy, from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “The Last Crusade.”

The fifth “Indiana Jones” film is directed by James Mangold, best known for helming “X-Men” spinoff “Logan,” “Ford v. Ferrari,” “3:10 to Yuma,” “Walk the Line,” and “Girl, Interrupted.” This marks the first time that Steven Spielberg has not directed an installment of the series, although he still serves as a producer on the project. Additional producers include Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. Mangold co-wrote the script for the film with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.

Based on the trailer, the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie aims to capture the rollicking tone of the original movies. In an interview with Empire Magazine last month, Mangold revealed the movie would open with a flashback to 1944, with the 80 year-old Ford digitally de-aged to look like his classic trilogy self.

“Indiana Jones 5” whips into theaters June 30, 2023. Watch the full trailer below.

