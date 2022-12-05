IndieWire’s David Ehrlich Wins Film Critic of the Year at the National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards

Ben Travers also received an acknowledgment in the TV Critic of the Year category.

IndieWire’s own Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich has received rave reviews from the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards.

The 2022 awards ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on December 4, feted Ehrlich with the honor of Best Film Critic. IndieWire’s Chief TV Critic Ben Travers also won third place for TV Critic of the year.

The NAEJ judges praised Ehrlich’s “smart, insightful, and wonderfully detailed and very entertaining” reviews, specifically citing Ehrlich’s reviews for “No Time to Die,” “The Green Knight,” and “Dune.”

IndieWire Senior VP and Editor-in-Chief Dana Harris-Bridson applauded the acknowledgement of Ehrlich and Travers. “David and Ben each possess extraordinary critical voices in addition to being talented writers, ” she said. “I’m always proud of the work our critics produce, but I’m thrilled to see it recognized by the jurors for the National Arts and Entertainment Awards.”



The 15th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards evaluated nearly 1,700 entries for 2022. The Los Angeles Press Club is among the oldest and most prestigious journalist organizations in the country, founded in 1913. The club established the NAEJ Awards in 2008 to “recognize and honor quality journalism in the fastest-growing segment of the modern media revolution,” per the website. “It remains the sole acknowledgment of its kind in the nation and has become a much-anticipated celebration for those covering the entertainment industry and its artists.”

