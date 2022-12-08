‘Infinity Pool’ Trailer: Alexander Skarsgård Kills His Doppelgänger in Brandon Cronenberg’s Latest

Mia Goth and Cleopatra Coleman also star in the twisted thriller premiering at 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

What if you could send your clone to be punished for your crimes?

Neon’s “Infinity Pool,” written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg (“Possessor”), stars Alexander Skarsgård as a novelist who accidentally kills a man while on vacation. Yet in this foreign land, the punishment is death: either his own, or for the right price, the death of a fabricated doppelgänger. Mia Goth also stars in the thriller, hinting at what would happen if “The White Lotus” merged with “The Purge” and “Eyes Wide Shut,” with a bit of an “Us” twist.

Per the official synopsis, while staying at an isolated island resort, James (Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero-tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.

“Infinity Pool” is set to debut at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight section and is produced by Karen Harnisch, Andrew Cividino, Christina Piovesan, and Noah Segal.

The feature marks star Goth’s continued turn in horror films like Ti West’s “X” trilogy, with upcoming installment “MaXXXine” capping off the franchise consisting of “X” and “Pearl.”

Meanwhile, “Infinity Pool” co-star Skarsgård is soon marking his feature directorial debut with “The Pack” focused on a group of documentarians who venture into the remote wilderness to save a nearly-extinct wolf species. Florence Pugh co-stars alongside Skarsgård.

The son of David Cronenberg, Brandon’s last body-horror shocker “Possessor” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, and it starred Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Neon released the film later in the year. Cronenberg’s debut feature, “Antiviral,” premiered in Un Certain Regard at Cannes in 2012, cementing Brandon Cronenberg as a budding master of squirmy genre outings.

“Infinity Pool” premieres in theaters January 27 shortly after its Park City premiere.

Check out the trailer below.

