‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Trailer: John Krasinski Can Trust No One

The Prime Video series based on Tom Clancy's novels returns December 21.

John Krasinski is back on the run.

Krasinski returns as CIA agent Jack Ryan for Season 3 of the eponymous Prime Video series based on Tom Clancy’s spy novels. Jack was accused of treason at the end of the second season, forcing him to go rogue. The third season centers on Jack working in Rome before being tipped off about a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, leading him to investigate a larger conspiracy. “Jack Ryan” Season 3 also stars Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly, with “TÁR” star Nina Hoss joining the cast as the Czech President and Betty Gabriel playing the CIA Rome Station Chief.

Per the official series synopsis, Jack is on the run and in a race against time. He is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.

Series co-creator Carlton Cuse stepped down as showrunner for the third season, with Vaun Wilmott taking the reins. The series is a co-production between Amazon, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television.

“I think the franchise has enormous legs,” Cuse previously told IndieWire. “There will be a lot of other chapters to ‘Jack Ryan.’ I think that it’s hard to get too far in front of ‘Jack Ryan’ because I think the essence of the show is to tell these geopolitical thrillers of the moment. It’s not super productive, I think, to be too anticipatory. I think we were nervous as it was. We were writing this terrorist story three and a half years ago, and the world has changed substantially since then. So it’s good to wait until that season is imminent before figuring out what the best story is.”

“Jack Ryan” debuted in 2018, with lead star Krasinski also serving as an executive producer. The fourth season is set to be the show’s last, with a spinoff in the works starring Michael Peña.

“Jack Ryan” Season 3 premieres December 21 on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.