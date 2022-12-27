James Cameron Cut ‘Avatar 2’ Gun Violence Scenes Because He Didn’t Want to ‘Fetishize’ It

"I don’t know if I would want to fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of ‘Terminator’ movies 30-plus years ago, in our current world. What’s happening with guns in our society turns my stomach.”

“Avatar: Way of the Water” features plenty of action and violence, as the Na’vi people fight their human invaders with spears, swords, and hands. But although the humans and their Na’vi avatars carry many guns, director James Cameron attempted to keep the weapons’ use to a minimum, even cutting various gun action scenes out of the final cut.

“I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action,” Cameron said in an interview with Esquire Middle East. “I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark. You have to have conflict, of course. Violence and action are the same thing, depending on how you look at it. This is the dilemma of every action filmmaker, and I’m known as an action filmmaker.”

Cameron further explained that, given rampant gun violence in the United States, he felt uncomfortable with glorifying gun usage in his movies, saying that his approach to certain action films he made — like the “Terminator” films — would likely change had he made them in today’s climate.

“I look back on some films that I’ve made, and I don’t know if I would want to make that film now. I don’t know if I would want to fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of ‘Terminator’ movies 30-plus years ago, in our current world. What’s happening with guns in our society turns my stomach,” Cameron said.

“I’m happy to be living in New Zealand where they just banned all assault rifles two weeks after that horrific mosque shooting a couple of years ago,” he added, referring to the 2019 Christchurch terrorist attack.

Recently, Cameron was interviewed on the podcast “Smartass,” where he mentioned that plans for a new “Terminator” film were being discussed. Although he didn’t go into specifics, he said he would attempt a fresh take on the franchise should it be revived.

“If I were to do another ‘Terminator’ film and maybe try to launch that franchise again, which is in discussion, but nothing has been decided, I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy,” Cameron said on the podcast.

“Avatar: Way of the Water” is now playing in theaters.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.