James Gunn Addresses Online Backlash to DC Decisions: ‘Disrespectful Outcry Will Never, Ever Affect Our Actions’



Since being named co-CEOs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran have wasted no time as they aggressively reshape Warner Bros. comic book IP into a coherent cinematic universe. Exciting developments like Gunn writing a young Superman movie have been accompanied by disappointing announcements such as the news that Henry Cavill is no longer playing Superman and Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” has been scrapped.

They have also acted with a level of transparency seldom seen at the highest levels of Hollywood, which allows fans to learn about controversial decisions before their full film slate is revealed. That has inevitably led to backlash from some of the loudest voices in the online comic book fan community, something that Gunn (a frequent Twitter user) often confronts. But he’s not letting it get to him.

In a Twitter thread Dec. 19, Gunn addressed the online criticism that they have received and reiterated that it won’t deter their plans for DC.

“One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least,” Gunn wrote. “Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind.”

Gunn went on to say that he and Safran were aware of the inevitable outrage they would attract when they took the job, but believe that it will all be worth it when their cinematic plans are realized.

“No one loves to be harassed or called names — but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions,” he continued. “We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us.”



