James Gunn Promises He Worked ‘Twice as Hard’ on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Soundtrack

The new DC Studios CEO has big ambitions for his final Awesome Mix.

For many superhero fans, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is one of the most anticipated movie events of 2023. Not only will it give audiences a chance to see Star Lord, Gamora, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon together on the big screen one last time, but the film also marks James Gunn’s final time working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before he turns his attention to running DC Studios.

Gunn became a Marvel legend after turning the once-obscure “Guardians” characters into one of the studio’s most popular film series. Much of the franchise’s success has been credited to Gunn’s unique writing and directing style which relies heavily on his irreverent sense of humor and love of classic rock needle drops.

For many fans a new “Guardians of the Galaxy” soundtrack is just as exciting as the movie itself, given Gunn’s knack for brining fun, forgotten one-hit-wonders back into the foreground. Gunn says he is aware of how much people love the music from his films and is planning on making his Marvel swan song sound even better than his previous work.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly Gunn talked about the meticulous work that went into curating a perfect collection of songs.

“I worked twice as hard on this soundtrack as I did on both the first two soundtracks combined,” he said.

Gunn has never tried to hide how much the final “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie means to him. In addition to being the conclusion to the franchise that made him an A-list director, it is also the most personal entry in the trilogy for him due to its focus on Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon.

“One of the reasons why I came back to [make] this movie was because I felt like I needed to tell Rocket’s story,” Gunn said. “To me, Rocket has always been the secret protagonist of the ‘Guardians’ movies. I think he exemplifies a lot of the traits of all the Guardians. They’ve had all these traumas, and it brings them together. I just think that his is more extreme than others.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is set to open in theaters on Friday, May 5 2023.

