James Gunn Calls Superman ‘A Huge Priority’ for His DC Universe, Denies Feuding with Henry Cavill

"Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority" the new co-CEO of DC Studios wrote.

In the comic book world, all eyes are on James Gunn and Peter Safran right now.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” director and his longtime manager-turned-producer were recently named co-CEOs of DC Studios, tasked with building out a shared cinematic universe based on the DC Comics intellectual property controlled by Warner Bros. While Matt Reeves’ “Batman” universe and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” films are expected to remain separate entities, Gunn and Safran will have control over iconic characters like Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and of course, Superman.

The news has prompted many diehard fans to begin monitoring Gunn’s social media activity for hints about his DC plans. On Saturday, he seemed to offer a big clue when he tweeted the poster for the original 1978 “Superman” movie. Many took that as a sign that he was thinking about future Superman movies, something Gunn confirmed in a reply to a fan.

“Yes of course,” Gunn wrote. “Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority.”

Gunn also took the time to respond to another fan who claimed that there was animosity between Gunn and Henry Cavill, who has played Superman in three Warner Bros. films. Gunn adamantly denied that claim.

“So weird,” Gunn wrote. “You seemed so plugged in! Anyway, I just had forty people reach out to me to say you just got kicked out of your Mom’s basement. So sorry, man.”

While Gunn and Safran are keeping their plans under wraps, they seem to be aware that all of their moves are being highly scrutinized. While responding to the news that a draft of an upcoming “Wonder Woman” sequel has been scrapped, Gunn asked fans to be patient.

“Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread published on Thursday. “We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY and in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.