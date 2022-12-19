Jeremy Clarkson Apologizes After Saying Meghan Markle Should Be Paraded Naked Through Streets of England

His comments in a column for The Sun were a reference to a scene in "Game of Thrones" and have drawn intense backlash.

Former “Top Gear” presenter Jeremy Clarkson is engineering an apology after penning a controversial op-ed on Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.”

Clarkson wrote a column for The Sun referencing a “Game of Thrones”-esque fate for Meghan Markle in his fantasies. “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowd chants ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her,” Clarkson wrote of Markle.

“The Grand Tour” host compared Markle to Scotland’s First Minister Nicole Sturgeon and serial killer Rose West.

He added that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way” about the Duchess of Sussex, noting, “I hate her on a cellular level.”

Clarkson has since taken to Twitter to apologize amid backlash.

“Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it,” Clarkson wrote. “In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in ‘Game Of Thrones’ and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

Clarkson’s daughter Emily also said on social media, “I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything my dad wrote about Meghan Markle. My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media. I remain standing in support of those targeted with online hatred.”

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) received over 6,000 complaints over Clarkson’s The Sun article (via The Mirror UK). London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned Clarkson’s comments, calling them “dangerous and inexcusable.”

“We are in an epidemic of violence against women and girls and men with powerful voices must do better than this,” Khan said.

Piers Morgan recently slammed “Harry & Meghan” for using a soundbite from his talk show “Piers Morgan Uncensored” out of context.

“BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series,” Morgan tweeted. “I’m traumatized by this exploitation.”

Morgan earlier put down Prince Harry for “waging a relentless vicious public war against his own family” and called the royal a “deluded spoiled manipulated brat.”

Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 19, 2022

