Jerrod Carmichael to Host the 2023 Golden Globes

The Emmy-winning comedian will emcee the ceremony for its NBC return on January 10.

The 2023 Golden Globes officially has an emcee: Jerrod Carmichael.

The Emmy-winning comedian will host the return of the Hollywood Foreign Press Associations’ awards ceremony, set for January 10, 2023. The upcoming ceremony marks the return of the telecast on NBC since new calls for diversity requirements following a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation took the show off the air in 2022.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA, said in a statement. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock, also marking the 80th anniversary of the awards show. The 2023 Golden Globes nominations will be announced December 12.

Hoehne continued, “We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return. It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”

“Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style,” Jesse Collins, executive producer and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, added in a statement. “We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”

The HFPA welcomed 103 new voters this year, marking the first time voters based outside of the U.S. have been added to the voting pool. The makeup of the voters currently represents 62 different countries, bringing the total Golden Globe Awards voting body to a breakdown of 52 percent women and 51.5 percent racially and ethnically diverse. The focus on diversity and inclusion followed the revelation that the HFPA had no Black journalists among its 87 members in 2021 and was accused of “racist nominations, category designations, and membership; a lack of attention for female filmmakers; member resistance to watching films and shows outside their apparent comfort zones; a slavish affection for celebrity; and an overweening fondness for swag.”

NBC will be televising the 2023 awards show as part of a one-year agreement.

Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said earlier this year, “We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023.”

The upcoming Golden Globes also marks new supporting actor and actress categories in television and limited series categories.

“We have seen first-hand the dedication of the HFPA as it continues to modernize and act on its important mission,” Adam Stotsky, president of Dick Clark Productions, said. “We’re excited to produce the show that kicks off award season, supports so many here in Los Angeles, and impacts artists across the globe.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.