Jerry Bruckheimer Would ‘Love’ to Have Johnny Depp Return as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Johnny Depp may be telling another tale in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise soon.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has addressed the possibility of Depp reprising his role of Jack Sparrow. While Bruckheimer noted “you’d have to ask” Disney whether Depp could lead the film, he noted that he would “love” to have Depp in a “Pirates” movie soon.

“You’d have to ask them. I can’t answer that question. I really don’t know,” Bruckheimer told The Hollywood Reporter of Disney. “I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor, and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do.”

Bruckheimer confirmed that the character of Jack Sparrow would also never be killed off.

“You can’t,” he said. “We tried to kill him. It didn’t work.”

In May 2022, Bruckheimer stated that while two “Pirates” scripts were in development — one placing Margot Robbie in the lead — Depp would not be back “at this point.” The statement came amid Depp’s defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard; he since won the suit.

Depp said during the trial that he hoped to finish off playing Jack Sparrow in the feature film series that has spanned almost 20 years.

“My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye, as it were,” Depp said. “A franchise can only last for so long, and there’s a way to end a franchise like that, and I thought that the characters deserved to have their way out, to end the franchise on a very good note. I planned on continuing until it was time to stop.”

As for Robbie’s shelved “Pirates of the Caribbean” film, penned by “Birds of Prey” scribe Christina Hodson, Bruckheimer shared an update on production.

“It’s alive for me. It’s alive for Disney,” Bruckheimer said, following Robbie’s claim that the film was dead in the water. “I’m sure she was disappointed it didn’t go first — or maybe not because she’s very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we’ll get it made. It’s a very strong story.”

Bruckheimer continued of both upcoming “Pirates” projects, “Oh God, they’re all hard. I think we’re getting very close on that one, too. We have a very good script. We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully we’ll get both of them.”

