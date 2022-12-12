Kit Harington Teases ‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spinoff Series: ‘He’s Not OK’

"The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse," Harington said.

Kit Harington is giving the first flake of Jon Snow’s mindset after the events of the “Game of Thrones” finale.

Harington, in development on a secret HBO spinoff series about the character, revealed during a show convention that Jon is “not OK” after being banished to the Wall. Jon killed Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and lost love Ygritte (Rose Leslie) leading up to the 2019 series finale.

“I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” Harington said (via Entertainment Weekly). “At the end of the show, when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

Harington added, “He’s got to go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms; thinking about how he hung Olly and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma and that’s interesting. So I think that when we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like, I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK. He’s not OK.”

That interesting aspect of Jon’s story is most likely going to be explored in the spinoff series, which “Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin confirmed in June 2022. With the working title “Snow,” the series is set to pick up immediately following the “Game of Thrones” finale and, according to former co-star Clarke, Harington created the series “from the ground up” (via BBC).

In a blog post titled “SNOW…and Other Stuff,” author Martin clarified there are “four live-action successor shows in development at HBO,” one of them being the Harington-led spinoff.

“It seems as though Emilia Clarke has already mentioned that ‘Snow’ was Kit’s idea in a recent interview, so that part is out,” Martin penned. “Yes, it was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet…but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

Martin continued, “Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/consultants to hammer out the show. All four of these successor shows are still in the script stage. Outlines and treatments have been written and approved, scripts have been written, notes have been given, second and third drafts have been written. So far, that’s all. This is the way television works. Please note: nothing has been green lit yet, and there is no guarantee when or if it will be… on any of these shows. The likelihood of all four series getting on the air… well, I’d love it, but that’s not the way it works, usually….’Snow’ has been in development almost as long as the other three, but for whatever reason it was never announced and it never leaked…until now.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story spelled the actor’s name incorrectly. It’s been updated as “Kit Harington.”

