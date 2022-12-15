Julio Torres Sets New HBO Comedy Series After ‘Los Espookys’ Cancellation

Torres has created and will write, direct, executive produce, and star in "Little Films."

Just days after the surprise cancellation of “Los Espookys” at HBO, series creator Julio Torres has a new show in the works for the network.

Torres is the creator, writer, director, executive producer, and star of “Little Films” (working title) for HBO, and they’re fast-tracking production of the show to kick off in February.

Here’s the logline: “Julio tells the tale of when he lost a little golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it, and the musings he has along the way, become points of departure for introspective, often eerie comedic stories about outsiders navigating an increasingly corporate and rapidly dysfunctional New York City.”

“Little Films” will be a six-episode, half-hour HBO Original Comedy series, and it’s produced by Irony Point, Fruit Tree, and 3 Arts. No additional cast has been announced.

“We here at Julio™️ are so excited to be joined by many friends in weaving these fantastical stories shot entirely on stages,” Torres said in a statement.

“Little Films” is also executive produced by Dave McCary and Emma Stone for their banner Fruit Tree, Alex Bach and Daniel Powell for Irony Point, and Olivia Gerke for 3 Arts Entertainment. The show is co-executive produced by Ali Herting for Fruit Tree and produced by Charles Miller.

Torres’ “Los Espookys,” which he co-created with Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen, focused on a group of aimless friends who turn their love of the horror genre into a business where they trick people into thinking the supernatural is real. All three co-creators starred in the series along with Bernardo Velasco and Cassandra Ciangherotti as the Espookys. The show initially premiered in 2019, then went on a pandemic-induced, three-year hiatus before premiering its second season this past September.

Torres was best known for his work as a writer on “Saturday Night Live” from 2016 to 2019, and “Little Films” is part of a first-look deal he has with HBO and HBO Max.

