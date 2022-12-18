Kate Winslet Is ‘Amazed’ by How Much Her Kids Love ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’

Winslet says her children have minimal interest in watching her new movies, but they love Michael Gondry and Charlie Kaufman's classic romance.

Becoming a movie star is no small feat, but it’s still a much easier task than getting your kids to think you’re cool. That’s something Kate Winslet seems to understand, as she often speaks about how her three children have very little interest in watching her new films.

But the actress will take the wins wherever she can get them. In a new interview with People, Winslet said that she was pleasantly surprised by how much her two kids enjoy one of her older films, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

“Mia and Joe love ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.’ Love [it], and love the soundtrack,” Winslet said. “So regularly I’ll hear from someone’s bedroom, Beck blasting. I’ll be like ‘That’s ‘Eternal Sunshine.’ So that’s kind of amazing.”

Winslet went on to explain that her kids’ enthusiasm for the genre-bending romance film has given her a renewed appreciation for it, as they frequently remind her of scenes that she had forgotten.

“And that generation, there are specific lines of dialogue that they latch onto,” she said. “My kids and their friends will quote back to me. They’ll be like, ‘Do you know who said that?’ And I’ll say, ‘No. Who said that?’ And they’ll be, ‘You did, Mom, as Clementine in ‘Eternal Sunshine!” I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that amazing line.’ So they are kind of clinging onto these things that’s really fun and certainly unexpected.”

While Winslet said her children are not particularly interested in watching many of her other films, hopefully they can appreciate the physical feats she performed in “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The actress recently revealed that she learned to hold her breath for seven minutes for the film, to the point where she thought she had died after a particularly long attempt.

“I have the video of me surfacing saying, ‘Am I dead, have I died?’ And then going, ‘What was [my time]?’” she said. “Straight away I wanted to know my time. And I couldn’t believe it…The next thing I say is, ‘We need to radio set.’ I wanted Jim to know right away.”

