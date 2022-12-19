Kate Winslet: ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Will Be ‘Tricky’ Due to How ‘Frighteningly Hard’ the Role Is

"The question is, do you quit while you're ahead?" Emmy winner Winslet wondered. "I can't just go, 'Oh yes, let's just do it again.'"

Kate Winslet revealed she’s not quite ready to go back to “Easttown” just yet.

Winslet, who won an Emmy Award for her turn as detective Mare Sheehan on HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” addressed the possibility of a second season during Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast.

“I just don’t know what we’ll do,” Winslet said. “All I can say is no decision has been made. Honestly, it really hasn’t.”

The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star added that she’s hesitant to reprise the “frighteningly hard” role again due to its emotional toll offscreen as well.

“It’s a tricky one, being honest about…Oh god, here we go. This is going to get quoted and re-quoted,” Winslet explained. “How would that evolve? Those are questions none of us can answer right now. How would it evolve? It was all so good and it was way more success and prominent as a piece of television than I think any of us could have anticipated or hoped for, and we all feel enormously proud of what we were able to do. I feel so proud of all of the actors.”

She continued, “My god, it was really tough. So the question is, do you quit while you’re ahead? Do you hold your head high and say, ‘Look at what we did, I’m so proud of that’ and just walk away? Or do we go for it again?”

The Oscar winner said, “It was a lot for me to play that character. I’m not going to lie. Coming out the other side was frighteningly hard. It made me realize, ‘Oh my god, if I go to work now, it really hurts,’ and I have to look after myself. I have a family. I can’t just do that.”

Winslet clarified, “Obviously, we all go together. It’s not a case of being away for months and months and months on end or anything, but a lot goes into it. I can’t just go, ‘Oh yes, let’s just do it again.‘ It’s a colossal, colossal commitment and did really take a huge amount out of me. And I know it would do that again, it would have to, if I was going to give people what they want and ultimately deserve, to see out of Mare Sheehan. You never know.”

And “unfortunately, yes,” Winslet still can easily slip into Mare’s accent on a moment’s notice.

“Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby previously told IndieWire that the entire production team is “aware of how hard it is” to craft a second season around Winslet’s Mare. “The question is, we gave her so much trauma, where could we go to if we pulled trauma out of the toolkit? What could we give her personally to match that arc we had?” Ingelsby said. “We’d never be able to match the death of a child, the loss of a best friend. That’s heavy stuff. The question is, ‘What’s a deserving second chapter?’”

Ingelsby noted that a second installment would dive into discussions about police brutality. Winslet also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Aside from a possible “Mare of Easttown” second season, Winslet is attached to two HBO series in the works: “The Palace” and “Trust.”

The future of MARE OF EASTTOWN isn’t clear, says Kate Winslet. “Oh god, this is going to get quoted and re-quoted” Our full chat: https://t.co/A6DV77H4cc pic.twitter.com/6Yjtkrx0ex — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 19, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.