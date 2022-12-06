×
Back to IndieWire

John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, and More Remember Kirstie Alley

"I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again," Alley's "Look Who's Talking" co-star said.

2 hours ago

Kirstie Alley John Travolta

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta attend the premiere of Quiver Distribution’s “The Fanatic” at the Egyptian Theatre on August 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images

Kirstie Alley is being mourned by Hollywood and her co-stars such as Jamie Lee Curtis and John Travolta, who called Alley “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.”

“I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” Alley’s “Look Who’s Talking” co-star wrote on his Instagram. He also shared a video to his Instagram Stories of the two dancing together in a ballroom dance number.

Other co-stars and admirers such as Adam Corolla, Travis Tritt, Yvette Nicole Brown and more also paid tribute to the “Cheers” star and comedy icon. Curtis, who starred opposite Alley on “Scream Queens,” called Alley a “great comic foil” and a “beautiful mama bear” in real life.

“She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news,” Curtis said.

Ever Carradine, who wrote on Twitter that her career jumpstarted after starring on Alley’s ’90s sitcom “Veronica’s Closet,” recalled Alley’s moral support on set and even a unique wrap gift that Alley gave to the cast.

Related

Related

“I’ve not spoke w/ her forever, but have her to thank for launching my career. She told me I was funny every single day on ‘Veronica’s Closet,’ and I believed her. She threw the best parties and gave the parakeets as our wrap gift. Godspeed,” Carradine wrote.

Alley died Monday following a battle with cancer at the age of 71. Her passing was announced via her official social media channels by her family, which was by her side when she passed. The two-time Emmy winner rose to fame on the NBC sitcom “Cheers” beginning in 1987, and she found success in film and TV in the “Look Who’s Talking” movies, “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” and in Woody Allen’s “Deconstructing Harry.”

See some more Hollywood reactions to Alley’s death below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Television and tagged , , , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox
ad