‘Knock at the Cabin’ New Trailer: Dave Bautista Is a Cult Leader in M. Night Shyamalan Film

The thriller co-starring Jonathan Groff and Rupert Grint hits theaters February 3.

M. Night Shymalan is bringing another thrill ride to theaters. The director, now on a hot streak of mid-budget thrillers like “Old” and “Split,” is set to release another in “Knock at the Cabin” this February, and a second trailer showcasing the film’s twisty plot has been released.

Based on the 2018 Paul G. Tremblay novel “The Cabin at the End of the World,” the film focuses on a gay couple (played by Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge) who take their daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) on vacation in a remote cabin in the middle of the woods. While there, Wen encounters a group of strangers led by the mysterious Leonard (Dave Bautista), who eventually break into the cabin and hold the family hostage and give them a startling message: The world is about to end, and the only way to save it is for the three to choose to make the “ultimate sacrifice.” Initially, the family doesn’t believe the group’s message and attempts to escape, but as the hostage situation continues, they become divided on what to do and whether to sacrifice their own happiness for the sake of the world.

“Knock at the Cabin” also stars Rupert Grint (who stars in Shymalan’s Apple TV+ series “Servant”), Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn as Leonard’s three followers. Shymalan wrote the screenplay for the film with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman, in addition to producing with Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan. Jarin Blaschke, the Oscar nominee,e known for his work on Robert Eggers’ films “The Lighthouse,” “The Witch,” and “The Northman,” serves as the cinematographer on the film.

Winter 2023 will be a busy period for Shymalan. In addition to “Knock at the Cabin,” the director’s TV thriller “Servant” is set to premiere its fourth and final season on Apple TV+ on January 13. That series, an unhinged story of a couple grieving the loss of their baby and getting wrapped up in the plots of a vicious cult, stars Grint, Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, and Nell Tiger Free.

Universal Pictures will release “Knock at the Cabin” in theaters February 3. Watch the full trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.