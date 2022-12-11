LA Film Critics Reveal 2022 Award Winners (Updating Live)

The Los Angeles film critics name their picks for the best films of 2022 today.

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association voted on the best films of the year on Sunday, announcing its selections via the organization’s official Twitter account. The annual awards are given out by more than 60 LAFCA members in the Los Angeles area, with the online voting process spearheaded by the group’s president Claudia Puig.

Competition will be stiff, given this year’s particularly wide field of Oscar contenders. Voters will have to choose between arthouse dramas from elite directors (Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” Todd Field’s “TÁR”), critically acclaimed blockbusters (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once”), and bold international films (“RRR,” “Decision to Leave”). The organization acting awards are also coveted, and can sometimes act as predictors for the Oscar race.

Last year, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Haruki Murakami adaptation “Drive My Car” won Best Picture before going on to receive four Oscar nominations and one win for Best International Feature. Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” was runner-up, and Campion was awarded Best Director. Simon Rex won Best Actor for his performance in “Red Rocket” and Penelope Cruz received Best Actress for “Parallel Mothers.” Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for her role in “West Side Story” (a category she also won at the Oscars), and the organization’s Best Supporting Actor award ended up being a tie between Kodi Smit-McPhee for “The Power of the Dog” and Vincent London for “Titane.”

Claire Denis was honored with the organization’s annual lifetime achievement award, an honor that has gone to the likes of Mel Brooks, Doris Day, and Elaine May in recent years.

“We are thrilled to be honoring Claire Denis, one of the best living film auteurs and a master at depicting the identity crises faced by both the colonizer and the colonized,” LAFCA president Claudia Puig said in a statement when the news was first announced. “A distinctive sociopolitical point of view and anti-patriarchal sensibility infuse her work, which is deeply evocative — often tender and intimate but never sentimental — and always uncompromising.”

Keep reading for the Los Angeles Film Critics Association’s 2022 picks for the best films and performances of the year.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner: Michael Dymek, “EO”

Runner-up: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Nope”

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER

Winners: Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness” and Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Runners-up: Jessie Buckley, “Women Talking” and Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

BEST MUSIC/SCORE

Winner: M.M. Keeravani, “RRR”

Runner-up: Paweł Mykietyn, “EO”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Winner: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Runner-up: Jason Kisvarday, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST EDITING

Winner: Blair McClendon, “Aftersun”

Runner-up: Monika Willi, “TÁR”

