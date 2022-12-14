‘Iron Man,’ John Waters’ ‘Hairspray,’ Brian De Palma’s ‘Carrie’ Among 2022 Film Registry Inductees

Other inductees include "Pariah," "The Little Mermaid," "When Harry Met Sally" and "Super Fly."

The MCU has reached the National Film Registry. The Library of Congress has announced the 25 American films selected for preservation in the archive this year. Among them is Jon Favreau’s “Iron Man,” the first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The list of films was announced Wednesday by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. Aside from “Iron Man,” other notable films in the list include the 1950 film version of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” Frederick Wiseman’s “Titicut Follies,” the classic blaxploitation film “Super Fly,” Brian De Palma’s Stephen King adaptation “Carrie,” John Water’s “Hairspray,” Disney animated musical “The Little Mermaid,” Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal’s rom-com “When Harry Met Sally,” and teen comedy film “House Party.”

The oldest film on the list is 1898’s “Mardi Gras Carnival,” a footage reel of the New Orleans celebration that was recently discovered in the Netherlands after being lost for decades. The most recent — all films are only eligible for consideration after they’ve been released for 10 years — is 2011’s “Pariah” from Dee Rees, a coming-of-age story of a Black lesbian teenager. This year’s selection brings the number of films in the registry up to 850.

“Films have become absolutely central to American culture by helping tell our national story for more than 125 years. We are proud to add 25 more films by a group of vibrant and diverse filmmakers to the National Film Registry as we preserve our cinematic heritage,” Hayden said in a statement. “We’re grateful to the entire film community for collaborating with the Library of Congress to ensure these films are preserved for the future.”

Hayden will appear on a Turner Classic Movies television special on December 27, 8 p.m. ET. She will join National Film Preservation Board chair and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Director and President Jacqueline Stewart to discuss a selection of films named to the registry this year, which will be presented in their entirety on the channel. Several films from the registry can be screened online on the National Screening Room website.

Read the full list of 2022 inductees below.

“Mardi Gras Carnival” (1898)

“Cab Calloway Home Movies” (1948-1951)

“Cyrano de Bergerac” (1950)

“Charade” (1963)

“Scorpio Rising” (1963)

“Behind Every Good Man” (1967)

“Titicut Follies” (1967)

“Mingus” (1968)

“Manzanar” (1971)

“Betty Tells Her Story” (1972)

“Super Fly” (1972)

“Attica” (1974)

“Carrie” (1976)

“Union Maids” (1976)

“Word is Out: Stories of Our Lives” (1977)

“Bush Mama” (1979)

“The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez” (1982)

“Itam Hakim, Hopiit” (1984)

“Hairspray” (1988)

“The Little Mermaid” (1989)

“Tongues Untied” (1989)

“When Harry Met Sally” (1989)

“House Party” (1990)

“Iron Man” (2008)

“Pariah” (2011)

