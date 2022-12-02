Margot Robbie’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Film Could Still Happen ‘at Some Point,’ Says Jerry Bruckheimer

Franchise producer Bruckheimer said that while he is prioritizing a different "Pirates" film first, Robbie's spinoff is still in development.

Few actors in Hollywood have busier schedules than Margot Robbie. The two-time Oscar nominee has a full dance card for the foreseeable future, appearing in major upcoming films like Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” and an upcoming “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel.

But the actress recently revealed that one of her previously announced projects — a new “Pirates of the Caribbean” spinoff — appeared to be dead.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” Robbie said in an interview last month.

“They” likely referred to Disney executives and Jerry Bruckheimer, who has presided over the franchise as an executive producer since its inception. But Robbie’s comments might not tell the whole story. In a new interview with Collider, Bruckheimer expressed a little more optimism about the project. His company is continuing to develop two separate “Pirates” films, and the one without Robbie is moving forward first, but he remains open to making a film with her.

“I think that that script will come forward at a certain point,” Bruckheimer said of the Robbie-led film. “We developed two different stories for ‘Pirates’ and the other one’s going forward first, so that’s what we’re working on, to try to get that one made.”

Bruckheimer has previously said that there are no plans to include Johnny Depp in any future “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies after the scandal-plagued actor’s high-profile defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. Depp lamented that decision during the trial, saying that he believes his Jack Sparrow character deserves a better send-off.

“My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye, as it were,” Depp said. “A franchise can only last for so long, and there’s a way to end a franchise like that, and I thought that the characters deserved to have their way out, to end the franchise on a very good note. I planned on continuing until it was time to stop.”

