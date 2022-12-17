Mark Hamill Has Changed His Mind ‘a Little’ About ‘The Last Jedi,” But Still Has Regrets

The actor gave a playfully brief answer to a series of questions asked by a fan on Twitter.

Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is almost as famous for Mark Hamill’s controversial press tour as it is for the film itself. Hamill famously objected to certain creative decisions in the film, namely the revelation that Luke Skywalker essentially quit the rebellion after a painful failure and had spent years living a hermit-like existence by himself.

“I said to Rian, ‘Jedis don’t give up.’ I mean, even if [Luke] had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake, he would try to right that wrong, so right there, we had a fundamental difference,” Hamill said at the time. “But it’s not my story anymore, it’s somebody else’s story and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective. That’s the crux of my problem. Luke would never say that.”

Hamill quickly walked back the comments after they caused a media firestorm, but it appears he’s still thinking about the film. A fan account on Twitter recently questioned Hamill about the movie, asking “Do you have any anecdotes or memories from making the film you would be willing to share? Have you changed your mind about anything after these past 5 years? Would you have done anything differently? Thank you.”

Related Rian Johnson Worried What Paul Thomas Anderson Would Think of 'Magnolia' Reference in 'Glass Onion'

Rian Johnson: 'It Wouldn't Be the End of the World' If I Didn't Finish the 'Star Wars' Trilogy Related 'White Noise': All the Details on Noah Baumbach's Film Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig

The Best True Crime Streaming Now, from 'Unsolved Mysteries' to 'McMillions' to 'The Staircase'

Hamill’s response to the three questions (and the thank you) was playfully brief.

Not really.

A little.

Yes.

You're welcome. — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) December 16, 2022

Hamill isn’t the only “Last Jedi” veteran to speak about the film recently. Rian Johnson has frequently been asked about the film while promoting “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” and the filmmaker has made it clear that he has no regrets about the changes he made to the “Star Wars” formula.

“I think it’s impossible for any of us to approach ‘Star Wars’ without thinking about it as a myth that we were raised with, and how that myth, that story, baked itself into us and affected us,” Johnson said in a recent interview. “The ultimate intent was not to strip away — the intent was to get to the basic, fundamental power of myth. And ultimately I hope the film is an affirmation of the power of the myth of ‘Star Wars’ in our lives.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.