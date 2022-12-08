Matt Damon and Casey Affleck to Star in ‘The Instigators’ for Apple

The film is helmed by "The Bourne Identity" director Doug Liman.

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck will star in “The Instigators,” a new film for Apple Studios, the company announced Thursday.

“The Instigators” sees Damon and Affleck play thieves who have to go on the run with one of their therapists following a failed robbery. Doug Liman, who directed Damon in the “Bourne Identity” film series, is attached to helm the film, based on a script by Chuck MacLean, best known for creating the Showtime series “City on a Hill.” Affleck developed the current project with Jeff Robinov and John Graham.

In addition to starring, Damon will produce the film with Ben Affleck for Artists Equity. Kevin Walsh, who also produced “Manchester By the Sea” starring Affleck, produces for The Walsh Company (“House of Gucci”) under his multi-year producing deal with Apple TV+. Robinov and Graham produce for Studio 8.

The film reunites the two stars and Boston natives, who have been longtime friends and appeared in and produced multiple films together, often with Casey’s brother Ben Affleck. Damon also produced Affleck’s 2016 film “Manchester By the Sea,” which won him the Oscar for Best Actor. In addition, both actors are set to play supporting roles in next year’s highly anticipated “Oppenheimer” from Christopher Nolan: Damon will play Leslie Groves, head of the Manhattan Project, while Affleck’s role is currently under wraps.

Aside from “Oppenheimer,” Damon is currently attached to star in an untitled biopic about the life of former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, with Ben Affleck co-starring and directing. Casey Affleck is set to star in “Slingshot,” a sci-fi thriller from director Mikael Håfström, with Laurence Fishburne, Emily Beecham, Tomer Kapon, and David Morrissey all co-starring.

In addition to “The Instigators,” other Apple Original Films in development and set to release include Martin Scorcese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. In addition, “Napoleon,” a film produced by Walsh starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Ridley Scott, is also set to release next year.

WME and Ziffren Brittenham LLP represent Damon and Affleck. Walsh is represented by Gregory Slewett at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

