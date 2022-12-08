Michelle Yeoh Cast as Madame Morrible in Jon M. Chu’s ‘Wicked’

She joins a star-studded cast that includes Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jeff Goldblum.

After bending time and space in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Michelle Yeoh is ready to defy gravity.

Yeoh is set to play Madame Morrible in “Wicked,” Jon M. Chu’s upcoming two-part adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, sources confirmed to IndieWire. Yeoh joins a star-studded cast that includes Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, who becomes known as the Wicked Witch of the West. Madame Morrible is the headmistress of Shiz, the fictional school where Glinda and Elphaba first meet.

Originally based on Gregory Maguire’s novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” “Wicked” has consistently been one of the most popular musicals in America since premiering on Broadway in 2003.

In April 2022, Chu announced that his “Wicked” adaptation would be split into two films in order to capture the epic scale of the musical. The first film is set to hit theaters in December 2024, with the second part slated to come in 2025.

“We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one ‘Wicked’ movie but two!” Chu wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news. “With more space, we can tell the story of ‘Wicked’ as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters.”

Much of the musical’s original creative team is returning to work on the Universal film, with original book writer Winnie Holzman and composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz collaborating with Chu on the film’s screenplay.

