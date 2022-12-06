‘Miracle Workers’ Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe Channels Mad Max in Season 4 of TBS Anthology Series

The series is one of the final TBS programs remaining at the Warner Bros. Discovery following the April merger.

The Boy Who Lived evidently survived the apocalypse. TBS released the official trailer for the fourth season of its “Miracle Workers” anthology on Tuesday, showing “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe leading a sitcom-riff on the “Mad Max” franchise.

Created by Simon Rich, previously known for the FXX series “Man Seeking Woman,” “Miracle Workers” is a comedy anthology series, with each season telling a new story with the same cast playing different characters. Along with Radcliffe, each season features Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass in the main cast.

Season 1 was set in the modern day, focusing on a pair of angels attempting to avert Earth’s destruction, while Seasons 2 and 3 were period pieces set in the English Dark Ages and the American Oregon Trail, respectively. For the fourth season, the show heads to the future, with Radcliffe portraying a warrior navigating a post-apocalyptic wasteland. When he encounters a warlord (Viswanathan), sparks fly, and the two quickly marry. The season follows them as they navigate living in the suburbs of the wasteland and their new relationship, with the rest of the cast playing a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi), a kill-bot (Soni), and a war dog (Bass.)

“Miracle Workers” is one of only two ongoing original programs still airing on TBS, the other being Seth MacFarlane’s long-running animated comedy series “American Dad.” The cable staple has been one of the divisions most affected by the April Warner Bros. Discovery merger, which prompted a “pause” in development of scripted series among the “TNet” brand of channels — TBS, TNT, and TrueTV. Most memorably, this resulted in the Nasim Pedrad comedy series “Chad” to be dumped by the network the same day that Season 2 was set to air in July — it has since been picked up to air by the Roku Channel streamer.

TNT has one original scripted series, “Snowpiercer,” remaining, and its fourth and final season wrapped production over the summer, although TNT did recently acquire the U.S. distribution rights to British drama series “The Lazarus Project.” The channel’s change in strategy was accompanied by the exit of Brett Weitz as the general manager of TNets, with the three nets now being overseen by Kathleen Finch. It remains unclear what WBD’s overall plan for the networks is, and if “Miracle Workers” and “American Dad!” will continue on TBS for future seasons.

Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick serve as the showrunners of “Miracle Workers” and executive produce with Rich, Radcliffe, Buscemi, Jorma Taccone, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels. The final season of “Miracle Workers” premieres January 16. Watch the full trailer below.

