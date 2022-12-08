‘Monarch’ Canceled at Fox After 1 Season

The country music drama with Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins aired its season finale on Tuesday.

“Monarch,” the country music drama starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, has been canceled after one season on Fox, IndieWire has confirmed.

The show will not return for a second season and will end after Tuesday night’s season – now series – finale.

“Monarch” aimed to be a soapy character drama in the vein of “Nashville” about The Romans, billed as the first family of country music who have built a recording dynasty across generations. But when their dynasty’s reign is put in jeopardy, the family’s matriarch Nicolette Roman (Anna Friel) stops at nothing to restore their family’s legacy.

And though the season premiere was Fox’s most-watched scripted series debut in three years, seen by 3.8 million viewers with a 0.8 score in the key demo, its remaining 10 episodes struggled and averaged far below that initial high mark. The premiere got a big bump following an NFL double header on September 11.

The show was also shot during the Covid-19 pandemic and was pushed from a planned debut in January 2022 because of pandemic-related delays, and its run was ultimately condensed to just 11 episodes as a result of its fall debut.

“Monarch” also starred Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, Inigo Dominic Pascual, Kevin Cahoon, and Meagan Holder and was created by Melissa London Hilfers. The show even featured a string of country music cameos like Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Little Big Town, Caitlyn Smith, and Tanya Tucker.

“Monarch” was executive produced for Fox Entertainment by Hilfers, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, and Jason Owen.

Deadline first reported the news.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.