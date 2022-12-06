Nancy Meyers and Kate Winslet Shut Down ‘The Holiday’ Sequel Rumors: ‘Sorry but It’s Not True’

The beloved 2006 rom-com will not be returning to the big screen anytime soon.

Don’t pack your bags for “The Holiday” sequel just yet.

Writer-director Nancy Meyers shut down rumors that the beloved 2006 Christmas movie will be getting a follow-up after The Sun falsely reported from an unnamed source that production would be starting in early 2023 with the original cast.

“So many DM’s about this,” Meyers captioned on Instagram. “Sorry but it’s not true.”

Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz starred as two lovelorn women who meet online and swap homes, with Diaz traveling to the English countryside and falling in love with Winslet’s brother, played by Jude Law. Winslet meanwhile spends her December in Los Angeles, and befriends cinephile Jack Black.

Winslet’s representative confirmed to IndieWire that no plans for a “The Holiday” sequel are in the works.

The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star told People magazine of the rumored film, “I read something about that, but it’s the first I’ve heard of it. I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that’s never come up.”

Rumors swirled of a sequel after director Meyers shared a video of Hans Zimmer’s “The Holiday” score being played by a live orchestra in London.

Fellow early 2000s films “Princess Diaries” and “Freaky Friday” are both being rumored to have new installments featuring the original stars. A “Princess Diaries 3” was confirmed in November 2022, but no word yet on if Oscar winner Anne Hathaway will reprise her role of Mia Thermopolis, queen of Genovia. Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are campaigning for a “Freaky Friday” follow-up from Disney.

“We’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make,” Curtis said earlier this year. “It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.” The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star previously revealed that she “wrote to Disney” in October 2022 to pitch her idea for a follow-up film.

