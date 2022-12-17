Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2023

Do you remember Japan's charming "Old Enough"?

It goes the same every year; the holidays are a time for joy and renewal, and the new year is a time to throw it all away, recover emotionally, and ignore real life until February (at least). We’re talking peak winter, existential angst — the kind of things you can’t face down without a warm blanket and a weekend TV marathon.

The Netflix library gets lots of new film titles in January 2023, including the first five “Rocky” movies, “Top Gun,” and the triumphant return of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” Though the TV pickings are slimmer, it’s the perfect time to catch up on breezy comfort offerings, like Japan’s charming “Old Enough!” in which toddlers run errands. The first season (comprised of 10-minute episodes, a true gift) went viral with social media clips, and Season 2 drops January 1. Let these tiny little task rabbits be an inspiration for us all in the new year, to help our loved ones, try what scares us, and buy some freaking vegetables.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in January 2023.

January 1

“Barbershop 2: Back in Business”

“Blue Streak”

“Brokeback Mountain”

“Closer”

“Daddy Day Care”

“Fletch”

“Forrest Gump”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”

“Grease”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Jerry Maguire”

“King Kong”

“Kaleidoscope” (Season 1)

“Kimi ni todoke: From Me To You” (Multiple Seasons)

“Lady Voyeur” (Season 1)

“Leap Year”

“LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories” (Limited Series)

“Life”

“Minority Report”

“Monster” (Multiple Seasons)

“Mousa”

“National Security”

“New Amsterdam” (Multiple Seasons)

“Old People!” (Season 2)

“The Aviator”

“The ‘Burbs”

“The Conjuring”

“The Mindy Project” (Multiple Seasons)

“The Nutty Professor”

“The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps”

“The Raid 2”

“The Way of the Househusband” (Season 2)

“Old Enough!” (Season 2)

“Parenthood”

“Reservoir Dogs”

“Resident Evil: Afterlife”

“Road to Perdition”

“Rocky”

“Rocky II”

“Rocky III”

“Rocky IV”

“Rocky V”

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”

“Survivor” (New Seasons)

“The Taking of Pelham 123”

“This Is 40”

“Top Gun”

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”

“Twins”

January 4

How I Became a Gangster (2023)

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1)

The Kings of the World (Season 1)

The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1)

January 5

10 Minutes Gone

Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)

Mars One

Stealing Raden Saleh

Woman of the Dead (Season 1)

January 6

Love Island (Season 2)

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

Pressure Cooker (Season 1)

The Pale Blue Eye

The Ultimatum: France (Season 1 – Part 2)

The Walking Dead (Season 11)

January 9

Vinland Saga (Season 1 – New Episodes)

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2)

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Season 1)

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2)

January 13

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Dog Gone

Suzan & Freek

Sky Rojo (Season 3)

Trial by Fire (Limited Series)

January 17

The Devil to Pay

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1)

Khallat+

That ’90s Show (Season 1)

The Pez Outlaw

Women at War (Season 1)

January 20

Bake Squad (Season 2)

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

Bling Empire: New York (Season 1)

Fauda (Season 4)

Mission Majnu

Represent (Season 1)

Shahmaran (Season 1)

Shanty Town (Season 1)

The Real World (Season 28)

January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik

January 24

Little Angel (Season 2)

Physical: 100 (Season 1)

January 25

Against The Ropes (Season 1)

Begin Again

The Endless Night (Season 1)

The Price of Family

January 26

Daniel Spellbound (Season 2)

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Episodes 1-10)

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)

Lockwood & Co. (Season 1)

The Snow Girl (Season 1)

You People (2023)

January 30

Princess Power (Season 1)

January 31

Cunk on Earth (Season 1)

Pamela, a love story

