Netflix Is Going to Pump You Up with Nike Training Club Series

Forty-six episodes of training programs hit the streamer on December 30.

If your New Year’s resolution is to exercise more, Netflix is here. Technically, it’s here a few days early. The streamer is attempting to bring back the days of at-home workout tapes via a new partnership with Nike announced on December 21.

The partnership will see videos created by the sportswear company’s “Nike Training Club” brand released on the streamer. Nike’s Training Club is an app owned by Nike that features a variety of instructional workout videos, including yoga, bodybuilding, circuit training, CrossFit, and other popular exercise methods. Dozens of certified trainers lead the videos, which are accompanied by articles containing exercise tips and nutritional information to maximize training regimes.

The Nike Training Club videos are not a Netflix original; they’re the same ones from the Nike app. It’s just a convenient placement for you to Netflix and Chill, then Netflix and Do the Exact Opposite of Chill. A person with knowledge of the plans told IndieWire not to expect workout vids to become a big new category for the streamer, but they’re eager to see how members respond to this toe dip.

Starting on December 30, five training program series from the Nike brand will be available to stream on Netflix: the 13-episode Kickstart Fitness with the Basics, the seven-episode Two Weeks to a Stronger Core, the six-episode Fall in Love with Vinyasa, the 14-episode HIIT & Strength with Tara, and the six-episode Feel-Good Fitness. The programs run the gamut regarding workout types, lengths, intensities, and intended fitness levels of participants and include yoga, strength, and high-intensity workouts. The workouts are designed to require zero or minimal equipment to increase their accessibility to multiple people.

These 46 episodes of workout videos will be available in 10 languages to stream on all Netflix subscription plans — including its recently launched ad-based tier, which has several TV shows and movies inaccessible due to rights issues. These videos will be available as a custom Nike collection on the streamer, which can be found simply by searching “Nike” in the app. Past the initial launch, Netflix plans to bring other programs from the Training Club app to the streamer across 2023.

So it’s not exactly “Wednesday,” but…Just do it, you guys.

