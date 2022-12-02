NYFCC 2022: ‘TÁR’ Wins Best Film

Cate Blanchett also won Best Actress from the New York Film Critics Circle. See all the winners here.

The New York Film Critics Circle has officially unveiled its 2022 winners.

NYFCC is historically the first major critics’ group in the U.S. to announce its picks for best film and performances of the year. The news comes on the heels of the Gotham Awards, which recently awarded “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with the top prize for best feature and Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” for Breakthrough Director, with films like “TÁR” and “Murina” also honored.

Founded in 1935, the NYFCC is made up of critics from daily and weekly newspapers, magazines, and online publications. IndieWire film critics Eric Kohn, David Ehrlich, and Kate Erbland are members of the NYFCC.

Last year’s NYFCC winner for Best Film was “Drive My Car,” with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” dominating categories including Best Director and Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch. “House of Gucci” star Lady Gaga was also recognized for Best Actress by the NYFCC before being snubbed by the Academy Awards. “The Lost Daughter” won Best First Film, and fan favorite “The Worst Person in the World” was Best Foreign Language Film.

The full list of 2022 New York Film Critics Circle winners is below.

Best First Film: “Aftersun”

Best Animated Feature: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Best Non-Fiction Feature: “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actress: Keke Palmer, “Nope”

Best Cinematography: “Top Gun: Maverick,” Claudio Miranda

Best International Film: “EO,” Jerzy Skolimowski

Best Screenplay: “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh

Best Actor: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “After Yang”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Best Director: S.S. Rajamouli, “RRR”

Best Film: “TÁR”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.