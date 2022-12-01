‘One Fine Morning’ Trailer: Léa Seydoux Leads Mia Hansen-Løve’s Infidelity Drama

The Cannes hit receives a one-week Oscar qualifying theatrical run this month.

After the success of 2021’s “Bergman Island,” it should be abundantly clear that when Mia Hansen-Løve releases a new relationship drama, cinephiles should take note. The auteur is returning to familiar territory with her latest work, the Léa Seydoux-led infidelity story “One Fine Morning,” which was a hit at the Cannes Film Festival and has now released a trailer ahead of its theatrical run.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Sandra (Léa Seydoux) is a widowed young mother raising her daughter on her own, while also caring for her sick father (Pascal Greggory). She’s dealing with the loss of the relationship she once had with her father, while she and her mother and sister fight to get him the care he requires. At the same time, Sandra reconnects with Clément (Melvil Poupaud), a friend she hasn’t seen in a while and, although he’s married, their friendship soon blossoms into a passionate affair.

In his review of the film, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote: “If Hansen-Løve’s naturalistic rhythms and holistic approach to drama have always prevented her movies from seeming as prescriptive as some enamored critic is liable to make them sound, ‘One Fine Morning’ also crystallizes the filmmaker’s rare and deceptively effortless ability to chart a clear path through stormy waters. It’s true that Sandra can translate sadness into joy, just as it’s true that the act of doing so allows her to keep them separate from each other (a clever form of self-defense for someone who’d rather pretend her love life is behind her than risk being shipwrecked again).”

Ehrlich continued: “And yet this effervescent slice-of-life story, as palpable and alive as a gust of summer air rustling the trees along the Seine (Denis Lenoir’s typically vibrant 35mm cinematography makes sure of that), is never didactic in a way that makes ‘One Fine Morning’ feel like a clichéd story about how Sandra gets her groove back. On the contrary, Hansen-Løve has traced her own paternal grief into an illuminatingly honest sketch about how loss is necessary for rebirth, guilt inextricable from self-fulfillment, and the present worth savoring for its role in bringing the past and the future together — rather than as a buffer for keeping them apart.”

Sony Pictures Classics will release “One Fine Morning” in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, January 27 following a one-week Oscar-qualifying theatrical run beginning December 9. Watch the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.