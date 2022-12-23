‘Outlander’ Sets Summer 2023 Premiere Date for Season 7

The hit Starz series also released a teaser for the upcoming season.

Starz is spending next summer in Scotland. Season 7 of the channel’s smash hit series “Outlander” will premiere Summer 2023, it was announced Friday. In addition to the release period, the channel also unveiled a first look teaser for the upcoming season.

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s nine-book series of the same name, “Outlander” tells the story of Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), a nurse living in 1945 who is transported back in time to the 18th century, where she falls in love with Highland warrior Jaime Fraser (Sam Heughan). The show follows Claire and Jamie’s relationship as they navigate the real-life Jacobite rising and other historical events of the era, before more time travel shenanigans cause them to hop freely throughout history.

Season 7 will cover the events of Gabaldon’s seventh book in the “Outlander” series, “An Echo in the Bone.” Released in 2009, the book sees Jaime and Claire continuing their adventures in the 18th century, while their daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her husband Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin) adjust to life in the 20th century after being transported through time.

Several new cast members have joined the series for its seventh season, including Rod Hallett as real-life American soldier and notorious traitor Benedict Arnold, Gloria Obianyo, Chris Fulton, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips. In addition, two new actors will portray two characters already seen in the series: Kristin Atherton will play Jenny Murray, a character previously played by Laura Donnelly, while Diarmaid Murtagh will take over the role of Buck MacKenzie, the son of Graham McTavish’s Dougal MacKenzie. McTavish actually played Buck in Season 5.

McTavish will return as Dougal for Season 7, after last being season in Season 2. Other returning cast members include John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Nell Hudson, Steven Cree, Andrew Whipp, Layle Burns as Jamie’s stepdaughter, and Lotte Verbeek.

Ronald D. Moore developed “Outlander” for television, and executive produces with showrunner Ronald. D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg, as well as stars Balfe and Heughan. Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company produce the series in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.

Season 7 of “Outlander” is set to consist of 16 episodes, returning to the episode count from Season 1. Watch the teaser for Season 7 of “Outlander” below.

