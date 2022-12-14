Patty Jenkins Says ‘I Never Walked Away’ from ‘Wonder Woman 3’

"It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time," the director said.

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins cleared the air on Tuesday about the recent news that “Wonder Woman 3” would not move forward at Warner Bros. and the new DC Studios, pushing back on “clickbait” that she killed the project or stepped away from making it.

“When there started to be backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread,” Jenkins wrote in a statement on Twitter. “This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time.”

Jenkins’ most recent draft of “Wonder Woman 3,” which she co-wrote with Geoff Johns, was recently scrapped and described as the wrong direction for the studio. New plans for the DC Universe are still being mapped out under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, who will reportedly meet with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav soon to discuss their vision for the sprawling superhero IP. A source familiar with the matter told IndieWire that Jenkins did not have an intention to alter the draft of the script, instead leaving it dead at the studio.

“DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now,” Jenkins continued. “I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on [a] negative note.”

In another social media post, Jenkins gave an update on the Star Wars movie “Rogue Squadron,” which was announced back in December 2020 and dated for release on Christmas 2023. Jenkins said that she exited the film after it was clear it would not happen in time for her to finish “Wonder Woman 3,” but that she would return to it after completing the now-shelved sequel. Jenkins added that she has a new deal with Lucasfilm and “has been in active development ever since.”

“I do not know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead,” Jenkins wrote.

After the initial news about “Wonder Woman 3” broke, Gunn said in his own statement: “As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not.”

“Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn continued. “We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY and in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.”

Following the hiring of Gunn and Safran back in October, the DC Universe remains in flux as Warner Bros. awaits the release of next year’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” “The Flash,” “Blue Beetle,” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” set to be the last film made under the studio’s former regime. And while nothing has been set in stone, the “Wonder Woman 3” news cast additional doubt on whether Gal Gadot — or other Snyderverse era stars, such as Henry Cavill’s Superman —would return.

See Jenkins’ full statement below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.