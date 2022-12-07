‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 Teaser: Matthew Rhys Is Tangled Up in a New Murder Case

Rhys returns as the sleuth determined to uncover a 1933 Los Angeles conspiracy in the HBO series.

Perry Mason is back on (another) case.

Emmy winner Matthew Rhys reprises his detective role for HBO’s “Perry Mason,” with the second season premiering two years after the reboot premiered. Per the official synopsis, months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far-reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.

Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Mark O’Brien, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, Jon Chaffin, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Shea Whigham, and Wallace Langham round out the cast.

Executive producers include lead star Rhys, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Tim Van Patten, Jack Amiel, and series showrunner Michael Begler.

Rhys told Esquire that Season 2, which is set in 1933, finds Perry Mason “treading water” both professionally and philosophically. “He’s slightly just trying to keep his head and figure out what it is he wants in his life. He’s a little bit lost, which is true I think, in Season 1,” Rhy said. “He’s always the outsider. He’s always never quite fitting in anywhere, and I think that’s true in Season 2 again. You find him trying to figure out whether this is really something he not only wants to do, but can actually do.”

Showrunner Begler added, “He’s faced with this theory by Hamilton Burger, which is that there is no real justice. There’s only the illusion of justice. I think that weighs on Perry’s mind throughout the entire season. Like, what is this all about? Through this case, exploring that, and trying to find the answer to that.”

The second season is also set during the “worst year of the depression” in Los Angeles, according to Begler.

“We really took that and ran with it, because of this whole idea of the two Los Angeleses — the glamorous money side of the city, but there’s also a tremendous amount of poverty,” he said. “There’s all these Hoovervilles that are popping up. You saw that world in Season One, but we wanted to explore that even further. It really deals with, like I said earlier: what does justice look like for the people with the means and the power, versus those who have nothing?”

IndieWire critic Ben Travers praised the first season for being “one of the most beautiful series ever made” in the noir space.

“Perry Mason” Season 2 premieres March 6 on HBO.

