PGA Documentary Motion Picture Nominees Include Favorites — and One Major Omission

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has revealed the 2023 Documentary Motion Picture nominees which will advance to the final round of voting for the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards. The winners will accept their prizes during the PGA Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 25.

This year’s nominees include features that have been collecting other awards kudos, including Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes,” which recently won the IDA Award for Best Feature, Editing, and the Pare Lorentz Award, and Sara Dosa’s volcanic romance, “Fire of Love,” which won the IDA’s Best Cinematography and Writing awards. Sinead O’Connor documentary “Nothing Compares” was nominated for Best Music Documentary at the IDA Awards.

One prominent omission from this PGA nominees list is Laura Poitras’ portrait of artist/activist Nan Goldin, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon), which won at Venice and has been picking up a number of critics’ groups wins and noms in recent weeks.

The seven feature films nominated for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures are listed below in alphabetical order (official producer credits are still to come):

“All That Breathes” (Sideshow and Submarine Deluxe in association with HBO Documentary Films)

“Descendant” (Participant/Netflix)

“Fire of Love” (NatGeo/Neon)

“Navalny” (Warner Bros Pictures, CNN Films, HBO Max)

“Nothing Compares” (SHOWTIME Documentary Films)

“Retrograde” (NatGeo/Disney+/Hulu)

“The Territory” (NatGeo/Picturehouse)

The Producers Guild Awards honors excellence in motion picture and television productions.

Last year’s Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture winners were the producers of “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” Joseph Patel, David Dinerstein, and Robert Fyvolent. The film, about a seminal Harlem concert in 1969, went on to win the Best Documentary Feature Oscar.

Nominees for Sports, Children’s, and Short Form Television Programs will be announced December 16. The nominees for Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, and Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures will be announced January 12.

