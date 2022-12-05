Piers Morgan Calls Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Exploitative: ‘I’m Traumatized’

"Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series," Morgan said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Piers Morgan isn’t holding back in slamming the upcoming Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.”

Told from the perspective of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who both produce the series, “Harry & Meghan” has already made waves with a jaw-dropping trailer in which Harry compares Markle’s relationship with the press to that of his late mother, Princess Diana.

“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” Harry says in the teaser. “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself…I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Now, Piers Morgan is weighing in on the trailer that also uses a soundbite from his talk show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” as an example of media interference.

“BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series,” Morgan tweeted. “I’m traumatized by this exploitation.”

Morgan is overheard in the trailer saying, “You hear that? That’s the sound of hearts breaking all around the world,” when it was announced that Prince Harry was marrying Markle. “She’s becoming a royal rockstar,” Morgan added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relinquished their Royal Highness titles in January 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California. Markle has teased that “Harry & Meghan” will focus on the couples’ “love story” and parenting their two children.

Morgan earlier tweeted along with the first look at the upcoming series, “OMG. This is already vomit-inducing. Imagine bleating about privacy then doing a kiss-and-tell reality series about your private lives? Then imagine preaching compassion as you trash your family again? Then imagine releasing 1st trailer deliberately to ruin your brother’s big trip to America? Repulsive hypocrites.”

Morgan also earlier slammed Prince Harry for “waging a relentless vicious public war against his own family” and called the royal a “deluded spoiled manipulated brat.”

He also claimed that a paparazzi photo used in the trailer was actually from a “Harry Potter” premiere and not of photographers following the couple in their private lives.

“They already tell yet another lie in the first trailer with the ‘Harry Potter’ paparazzi shot,” Morgan wrote. “These two wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped them round their latte-encrusted tiaras.”

Morgan said during “Fox & Friends” that Markle and Prince Harry are known for making “untrue” allegations.

“You may remember in the Oprah Winfrey whine-a-thon, about 17 different things that came out of their mouths were quickly proven to be untrue. And we’re at it again with a Netflix documentary,” Morgan said, claiming the couple now “ruthlessly exploit” their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

“The idea that they are somehow victims when all they’re doing is making so much money from abusing and attacking their families, both sides, their families, I think, is reprehensible,” Morgan said.

As for the Princess Diana comparisons Prince Harry was making with Markle, Morgan summed up, “[Princess Diana] had ten times the paparazzi attention that Meghan Markle has ever had, her attempt to put herself on the same pedestal as the most famous and pursued royal in history, I think is frankly disgraceful.”

BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatised by this exploitation. https://t.co/D3QdXPXC6z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.