‘Quantum Leap’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

“Quantum Leap” just fast-forwarded to Season 2. NBC has renewed its new “Quantum Leap,” the revival of the ’90s science-fiction series, for a second season.

This “Quantum Leap,” which stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song, has been a strong performer for both NBC and for Peacock, where episodes stream next-day. “Quantum Leap” (2022) sees Song following up on the work of Scott Bakula’s lead character Dr. Sam Beckett — and his time-travel adventures — 30 years later.

“Quantum Leap” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC, following “The Voice.” Currently on a winter break, “Leap” returns January 2. (“The Voice” is airing its two-part season finale tonight and tomorrow night.) To-date, “Quantum Leap” pilot episode has amassed more than 10 million viewers across the broadcast network and NBCUniversal’s streaming service. That’s pretty good these days, but execs will love to leap back to the Nielsen ratings sheets of 1989.

“We’re leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life,” said Lisa Katz, the president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it’s gratifying to know ‘Quantum Leap’ will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock.”

IndieWire’s Steve Greene back in September praised the pilot for trusting the sci-fi procedural formula of the original “Quantum Leap” and not doing much to update it. “Leap” lets its hero jump to any given hot moment in history, and uses pop hits of the day and other set dressing to navigate through its fantasy. In the eight episodes thus far, Dr. Song has traveled to Las Vegas in the ’70s, to 1989 San Francisco ahead of the historic earthquake, and all the way back to Western times in 1879.

In addition to Lee, the series also stars Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee. Martin Gero serves as executive producer along with Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien, and Bryan Wynbrandt.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions, and Quinn’s House Productions.

