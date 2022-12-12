Rian Johnson Shuts Down Talk of Benoit Blanc Origin Stories Until ‘After I’m Dead and Gone’

Johnson said that he wants to make plenty of movies about the world's greatest detective, but the focus needs to remain on the mysteries.

Rian Johnson avoided a franchise sophomore slump with “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” proving that the formula of Daniel Craig solving mysteries as Benoit Blanc has legs that extend far beyond the original film. Johnson and Craig have already signed on for a third film as part of the two-picture deal that brought “Glass Onion” to Netflix, and Johnson has made it clear that he hopes to make many more additions to the series.

But while the presence of Blanc is the one constant that ties the films together, fans shouldn’t expect to learn much more about the detective’s life. In a recent interview with Uproxx, Johnson said that he is in no rush to reveal more information about Blanc’s backstory.

“This is something that I was very relieved that Daniel and I are on the same page with,” Johnson said. “I think little tiny glimpses into that is fun for me. And it’s a trap that I find myself as a writer having to really push back against, just for myself. Having Daniel Craig in that part, the temptation is to think that Blanc as a character is what’s interesting about these movies.”

Johnson explained that, in order to focus on the mysteries that Blanc is trying to solve, he feels the need to keep information about his life to a minimum.

“I don’t know the notion of building out a backstory, learning where he came from, all of that stuff, to me, I don’t know,” he said. “I have a natural inclination to kind of push that stuff back and to say a little goes a long way in terms of that. And ultimately this has to be the story of the mystery. The mystery’s the thing. And the detective is interesting is the way he solves his function within solving the mystery. And if we get glimpses beyond that, that’s great. But I feel like a little of that goes a very long way for me.”

When asked if he would consider making a Benoit Blanc origin story that explores the early life of the Cajun detective, Johnson quickly shut the idea down.

“Sorry,” he said. “Maybe, someday after I’m dead and gone, it’ll be streaming on a mind chip.”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, December 23.

