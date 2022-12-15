Rian Johnson: ‘It Wouldn’t Be the End of the World’ If I Didn’t Finish the ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy

"But I would be sad," Johnson added.

Rian Johnson is staying grounded when it comes to finishing his planned “Star Wars” trilogy.

The writer-director revealed that while it “wouldn’t be the end of the world” if he did not return to a galaxy far, far away, it would still be a personal disappointment.

“It wouldn’t be the end of the world for anyone, I think,” Johnson told Insider. “But I would be sad. I love the world. I love the people. I love ‘Star Wars’ fans. I love the passion of how they engage in it.”

The “Glass Onion” helmer continued, “There’s nothing like telling a story in this world and then experiencing people truly connecting to it and letting you know that. It’s extraordinary. So I’m hoping I get to do it again, but nothing is the end of the world until the end of the world actually happens, which, what day of the week is it?”

Johnson confirmed in September 2022 that five years after his “Last Jedi” was released, he is still in talks with Lucasfilm producer Kathleen Kennedy about continuing his vision.

“It’s just at this point a matter of schedule and when it can happen,” Johnson said. “It would break my heart if I were finished, if I couldn’t get back in that sandbox at some point.”

Producer Kennedy told Vanity Fair earlier this year that Johnson has been “unbelievably busy” with his Netflix deal for multiple “Knives Out” films, echoing that it will “be a while” before Johnson’s next “Star Wars” installment will be ready.

“We have to work three, five years in advance on what we’re doing,” Kennedy continued during the 2022 “Star Wars” Day convention. “So that’s where that sits. But we love him.”

Johnson earlier shared that he is even “more proud” of “The Last Jedi” entry in the Skywalker Saga years later.

“When I was up at bat, I really swung at the ball,” he stated, before adding, “I think it’s impossible for any of us to approach ‘Star Wars’ without thinking about it as a myth that we were raised with, and how that myth, that story, baked itself into us and affected us. The ultimate intent was not to strip away — the intent was to get to the basic, fundamental power of myth. And ultimately I hope the film is an affirmation of the power of the myth of ‘Star Wars’ in our lives…. For me, the process of stripping away is always in the interest of getting to something essential that really matters.”

