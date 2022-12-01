Roku Is Using Jennifer Hudson to Test the Daytime Talk Show Space

Full episodes of the new Warner Bros. and Telepictures talk show will stream next day on The Roku Channel.

Roku is getting into the daytime talk show space — sort of. Starting December 1, the Roku Channel will stream full episodes of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” a Warner Bros. and Telepictures syndicated series, the day after they air on linear television. The deal makes Roku the exclusive streaming home to the EGOT winner’s new talk series; all previously aired episodes of the show are now available to stream for free on The Roku Channel.

Hudson’s talk show, a mix of celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and yes, music, has been a pretty strong freshman performer. Among the six new syndicated strips in their first run, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is a close second to “Sherri,” averaging a 0.6 household rating versus Sherri Shepherd’s 0.7, according to Nielsen data. Shepherd, an alum of “The View,” basically took over for Wendy Williams last season and launched her own new show this fall. (Beyond Hudson and Shepherd are: “Pictionary,” “iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas,” “Karamo,” and “We The People” with Judge Lauren Lake.)

“The authentic spirit that Jennifer Hudson brings to each episode of the series has already won over the hearts of audiences across the country, and we look forward to extending its viewership potential further to the millions of streamers reached by The Roku Channel,” Rob Holmes, Roku’s vice president of programming, said in a statement. “It’s thrilling for us to bring a top new series with A-list talent like ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ to audiences to enjoy for free. We’re committed to sourcing quality entertainment options that are representative of what our audience wants to watch.”

“’The Jennifer Hudson Show’ has energized daytime talk show audiences and continues to soar to new creative and ratings heights. The momentum that it has experienced since debuting only three months ago speaks volumes about Jennifer’s ability to connect with audiences,” David Decker, the head of content licensing for Warner Bros. Discovery, added. “Adding J.Hud to the Roku Channel gives fans a whole new way to connect with her, which is what we are all about.”

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is executive produced by Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Jennifer Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy, and Walter Williams III, with Shani Black as co-executive producer. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is taped in Los Angeles.

