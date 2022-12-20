Sam Raimi Announces Next Film ‘Don’t Move’ to Be Helmed by ’50 Stages of Fright’ Co-Directors

Co-directors Adam Schindler and Brian Netto will helm the feature from a script by "Intruders" scribes T.J. Cimfel and David White.

Sam Raimi has officially announced his next film produced through Raimi Productions.

Titled “Don’t Move,” the horror-thriller will be co-directed by “50 States of Fright” anthology series helmers Adam Schindler and Brian Netto. T.J. Cimfel and David White (“Intruders”) wrote the script, marking a reunion with Schindler.

Per the official synopsis, “Don’t Move” follows a seasoned killer who injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent. She must run, fight, and hide before her body completely shuts down. Casting is currently underway.

Raimi Productions is partnering with “Barbarian” producers Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios and Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Studios to produce “Don’t Move.” The film is produced by Lebovici, Raimi, and Zainab Azizi. “Don’t Move” is executive produced by co-directors Schindler and Netto, plus Christian Mercuri, David Haring, Marc Manus, and Petr Jákl. Hammerstone is co-financing the film alongside Capstone, with Capstone Global handling worldwide rights.

The trio of production banners behind “Don’t Move” also recently teamed up to produce action-thriller “Boy Kills World” starring Bill Skarsgård, which is currently in post-production.

“It’s amazingly exciting for us to reunite with the genre master Sam Raimi, and Zainab Azizi, who yet again have found two extremely talented young filmmakers in Adam and Brian to bring ‘Don’t Move’ to life,” Hammerstone Studios’ Lebovici said. “We are honored to be part of such a fantastic project.”

Raimi added, “Alex and the team at Hammerstone as well as our friends at Capstone are the ideal production partners as we bring this compelling and twisted tale to light. I am delighted to collaborate again with our co-directors Adam and Brian on this incredibly frightening and tense story full of so many twists and turns – it will deliver a fantastic horror punch to the audience!”

In addition to “Don’t Move,” Raimi Productions is behind upcoming thriller “65” from “A Quiet Place” screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The film stars Adam Driver as an astronaut stranded in space; “In the Heights” breakout Ariana Greenblatt and “Big Little Lies” alum Chloe Coleman also star. Raimi recently directed Marvel installment “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen.

