‘Scream 6’ Teaser: Ghostface Terrorizes the MTA in Latest Horror Sequel

Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, and Hayden Panettiere reprise their respective roles, with Dermot Mulroney joining the franchise.

Can you hear that blood-curdling “Scream”?

“Scream 6,” the next film in the iconic franchise, directed by Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, is the first “Scream” movie without iconic final girl Neve Campbell, but that’s not all that’s changed. While other iterations of the series have traveled outside the confines of fictional suburban town Woodsboro, this time, Ghostface is going even farther afield: he wants to take a bloody bite out of the Big Apple.

“Scream 6,” in theaters March 31, 2023, stars the new core group of survivors from “Scream 5,” including Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding. “Scream 4” alum Hayden Panettiere is back as wise-cracking cinephile Kirby, while Dermot Mulroney makes his franchise debut as a police officer. Courteney Cox will reprise the role of reporter Gale Weathers. The script is penned by “Scream 5” co-screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

“It just gets more and more gory,” star Ortega said earlier this year. “I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot.”

Co-star Barrera, who plays Ortega’s onscreen half-sister and daughter of the original Ghostface slasher (Skeet Ulrich), added that the New York City premise is “20 times more mortifying.”

Longtime “Scream” star Campbell announced in June 2022 that she was exiting the franchise after almost 30 years as Sidney Prescott. “I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” Campbell said of the salary dispute that led to her exit. “As a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued. I honestly don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man.”

She added, “In my soul, I just couldn’t do that. I couldn’t walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that.” Campbell has appeared in all five “Scream” films since the original movie, directed by Wes Craven, was released in 1996. All in all, the franchise has grossed more than $744 million at the box office.

