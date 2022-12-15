‘Showing Up’ Trailer: Kelly Reichardt Returns with Portland-Set Pigeon Comedy

The "Certain Women" director's latest work was a hit when it premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Three years after dazzling audiences with the Oregon Trail period piece “First Cow,” Kelly Reichardt is returning to the state for another animal-centric film. “Showing Up,” Reichardt’s new film from A24, tells the story of a struggling Portland sculptor (Michelle Williams), who befriends a wounded pigeon while she prepares for a major art show as her professional and personal lives crumble around her.

“Showing Up” marks the fourth collaboration between Reichardt and Williams. They first worked together on “Wendy and Lucy,” the 2008 film about a homeless woman’s quest for a lost dog, which helped establish Reichardt as a major independent filmmaker. They collaborated again on Meek’s Cutoff, a 2010 period piece about the harsh conditions that Oregon settlers faced in the mid-1800s. Most recently, Williams starred alongside Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern in “Certain Women,” Reichardt’s innovative adaptation of three Maile Meloy short stories that followed three women in a small Montana town whose lives begin to intersect in unexpected ways.

In his Cannes review of the new film, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote, “Light as a bird fluttering along to the flute pieces that Benjamin plays in support of Ethan Rose’s score, “Showing Up” can be insubstantial in a way that makes the 80-minute ‘Wendy and Lucy’ feel like a David Lean epic in comparison, and unhurried in a way that makes ‘First Cow’ feel like fast food. There are no bad parts, and yet even the best ones are barely there. But, with almost imperceptible force, Reichardt’s film gradually discovers the strength required to nudge Lizzy out of the circular rut where it finds her at the start. As one character puts it: ‘Things usually get done. Just not on time.'”

“Showing Up” is directed by Kelly Reichardt, working from a script that she co-wrote with frequent collaborator Jonathan Raymond. The film stars Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, André Benjamin, Judd Hirsch, John Magaro, Lauren Lakis, Denzel Rodriguez, Jean-Luc Boucherot, Ted Rooney, Maryann Plunkett, Heather Lewis, Ben Coonley, Chase Hawkins, Izabel Mar, and James Le Gross.

A24 will release “Showing Up” in Spring 2023. Watch the trailer below.

